Brown water advisories in place for Waimea Bay, Haleiwa area

The state Health Department today issued brown water advisories at Waimea Bay as well as Puaena Point on Oahu’s North Shore.

The brown water at Waimea Bay was caused by the flowing river, which resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

In the Puaena Point Beach Park area, which includes popular surfing spots north of Haleiwa Beach Park, officials said heavy rains resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the advisory said. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

Brown water advisories issued last Tuesday for Kailua Beach Park and the South Shore of Oahu also remain in effect, along with one for the entire island of Kauai.