HFD: Kapolei hotel dumpster fire ruled accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department says the cause of a dumpster fire at a hotel in Kapolei on Sunday morning was accidental.

The fire was caused by an arc at a damaged electrical outlet in close proximity to combustibles, HFD’s investigator said.

On Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. for a building fire at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at 725 Manawai St.

HFD responded with 10 units and 35 personnel, with the first on the scene reporting black smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters found a dumpster fire impinging on the exterior of the building.

The seven-story Embassy Suites was evacuated, with firefighters confirming the fire did not extend to the residential units. The fire was brought under control at 12:09 p.m. and extinguished at 12:24 p.m.

The damage is estimated at $40,000 to the property and $10,000 to the contents.