Moped rider dies after vehicle collision on Maui

A 53-year-old moped rider who was critically injured after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Wailuku Friday has died, the Maui Police Department said.

The moped rider has been identified as Jonathan Manibog of Waiehu, police said.

The collision occurred on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

A police preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling on Waiehu Beach Road and made a left turn onto Eha Street when it collided head-on with a 2016 YN-50 moped traveling east on Waiehu Beach Road.

The moped rider was thrown onto the roadway upon impact.

Police said the Honda driver, a 19-year-old Lahaina man, immediately stopped after the crash and rendered first aid to the rider.

Manibog was taken in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died Saturday afternoon. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police arrested the Honda driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, prohibitions involving minors and consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle.

He was later released pending further investigation.