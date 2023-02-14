comscore 18 people displaced by Waipahu house fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

18 people displaced by Waipahu house fire

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Eighteen people were displaced following a house fire in Waipahu this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD responded to a 911 call for the fire at around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home, located at 94-319 Hanawai Circle, a few minutes later and found “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the two-story home.

The fire department said the occupants of the home were able to exit the building. The building was empty when firefighters searched.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 8:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called to assist 10 adults and eight children who were displaced because of the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire and damage estimates are still being determined.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
South Korea says unlikely that Kim’s daughter groomed as successor
Next Story
Governments target medical debt with COVID relief funds

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up