18 people displaced by Waipahu house fire

Eighteen people were displaced following a house fire in Waipahu this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD responded to a 911 call for the fire at around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the home, located at 94-319 Hanawai Circle, a few minutes later and found “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the two-story home.

The fire department said the occupants of the home were able to exit the building. The building was empty when firefighters searched.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 8:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called to assist 10 adults and eight children who were displaced because of the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire and damage estimates are still being determined.