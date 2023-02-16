Man, 31, dies after scooter collision in Kalihi

A 31-year-old man who was critically injured after a scooter he was operating struck a vehicle has died, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The crash occurred in the area of Kalihi Street and Palanehe Place at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 54-year-old motorist traveling northbound on Kalihi Street was turning into a residential driveway when a scooter traveling southbound at a high rate of speed broadsided him.

The scooter rider was thrown onto the roadway upon impact.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the eighth traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to seven at the same time last year.