Flood watch in effect for Hawaii island

Hawaii island is under a flood watch until this afternoon. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on saturated soil is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. The affected areas are Kona, Kohala, interior, south, southeast, east and north of Hawaii island.

“Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” according to the advisory.

The Waipio Valley Access Road will reopen to residents at 6 p.m. once the flood watch is lifted. If the watch is not lifted, the road will remain closed to valley residents and farmers only, Hawaii County said in a news release.

Forecasters urge people to avoid crossing fast-flowing water in vehicles or by foot.

There are no shelters open at this time, according to Hawaii County.