Hiker rescued after three days on Waahila Ridge Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker this afternoon, who had been on the Waahila Ridge Trail for three days after suffering a medical condition and needed attention.

HFD received a 911 call about the hiker at 1:07 p.m. and responded with four units staffed with 12 personnel. The first arriving unit secured a landing zone at the Kanewai Park. The second unit arrived and entered the trail near Quincy Place at 1:25 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot.

They found the 58-year-old male near the trail at 1:43 p.m. and conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support treatment. The man was transported in Air 1 to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services unit.

HFD provides the following hiking safety tips:

>>Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

>>Stay on the trail to avoid getting lost or injured.