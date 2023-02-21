Are medications hiking up your blood pressure?

In this country, 24% of people have taken at least three prescription drugs in the past 30 days.

The result? They might end up with a new issue — high blood pressure — as they medicate for another problem.

That’s the alarm being sounded in a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine. A nationally representative survey found that 18% of U.S. adults with high blood pressure also take medications such as antidepressants, prescription NSAIDs, steroids, anti-obesity drugs, decongestants and more that could cause high blood pressure. If that sounds like you, talk to your doctors. Many such medications have effective alternatives.

———

Dr. Michael Roizen, Cleveland Clinic chief wellness officer emeritus