Rainbow Warriors finish off volleyball series sweep of Long Island

No. 1 Hawaii made quick work of Long Island University again tonight to complete a sweep of the series with the Sharks.

UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas put away 10 kills, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias added eight kills and two blocks off the bench and setter Brett Sheward guided the Warriors to a .405 hitting percentage in the 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 win before a crowd of 4,140 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH middle blocker Cole Hogland finished with five kills in six error-free swings and was in on five of the Warriors’ 8.5 blocks. Sheward had 36 assists and nine digs as the Warriors (13-0) ran their winning streak to 22 and tied the program record with their 26th consecutive home win.

The Warriors take on No. 7 Pepperdine in a two-match series starting Wednesday. The Waves (10-6) pulled off a reverse sweep to knock off previously undefeated Grand Canyon earlier today in Malibu, Calif. GCU’s loss left Hawaii and Charleston (14-0) as the only undefeated teams remaining in the nation.

Alaka’i Todd made his second start of the season at opposite and had four kills in seven attempts in the first set.

Chaz Galloway led UH with six kills in the first set and the Warriors hit .346 to LIU’s negative-.077 overall. Sheward served up his second ace of the season to cap a 5-0 run that gave UH a 13-6 lead.

UH again went up 13-6 in the second set, this time with Hogland going on a six-point service turn that included two Chakas kills. Hogland had a block assist, a kill and an ace off the tape in UH’s 5-1 run to close the set.

Mouchlias opened the third set with a solo block and had four kills in the set. Filip Humler had three of his five kills in the final set and ended the match by hammering an overpass of Chakas’ serve.