Man, 61, dies in Salt Lake crash

A 61-year-old man died in a motor vehicle crash Saturday night in the Salt Lake area.

Police said the collision happened at Bennion Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a motorist was traveling westbound and collided with another vehicle.

The 61-year-old driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said it was unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors to his death.

This marked the 12th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 11 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.