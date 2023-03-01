Chickpeas, orzo are the center of this soup

Chickpeas are front and center in this vegetable soup, which gets just a little chew from orzo. You don’t have to use the mustard greens if you don’t like them or can’t find them. Just about any greens you have — spinach, arugula, kale — can take their place.

Chickpea Stew with Orzo and Mustard Greens

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more for drizzling

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

• 1 small fennel bulb or 2 celery stalks, chopped

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

• 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary (optional)

• 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth (or water)

• 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

• 3/4 cup roughly chopped cherry or grape tomatoes

• 1/2 cup whole-wheat or regular orzo

• 1 quart loosely packed baby mustard greens or spinach (about 5 ounces)

• Salt and black pepper

• Chopped scallions, for garnish (optional)

• 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more as needed

Directions:

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high. Add the carrots, fennel or celery, and onion. Cook until tender, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, red-pepper flakes and rosemary, if using, and cook for another 2 minutes. Pour in the broth, if using, or water, along with another 2 cups water, and bring to a boil.

Once the mixture is boiling, add the chickpeas, tomatoes and orzo. Reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid. Simmer 10 minutes, or until the orzo is tender. Uncover and stir in the greens, letting them simmer until soft, about 2 minutes.

Add more water if you want the mixture to be more souplike, and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and top with chopped scallions (if desired), grated cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4-6.