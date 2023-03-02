comscore Honolulu police officer injured after being hit by vehicle on freeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police officer injured after being hit by vehicle on freeway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:16 pm
A 22-year-old Honolulu police officer was injured this afternoon after a passing vehicle struck him.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said the collision took place on the H-1 freeway near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Honolulu Police Department said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the collision. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition. HPD would not provide any additional information about the collision.

Looking Back

