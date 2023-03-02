Honolulu police officer injured after being hit by vehicle on freeway

A 22-year-old Honolulu police officer was injured this afternoon after a passing vehicle struck him.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said the collision took place on the H-1 freeway near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The Honolulu Police Department said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the collision. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition. HPD would not provide any additional information about the collision.