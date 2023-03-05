2 people in serious condition in separate incidents on Oahu

Two people are in serious condition following separate incidents on Oahu this afternoon.
According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report, a woman described as in her 50s suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Ward Avenue and Lunalilo Street around 2:26 p.m. today.
EMS said they administered advanced life support to the woman, who suffered multiple injuries after she was hit by a vehicle.
Separately, a 33-year-old man in Waianae, suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
The incident occured about 2:04 p.m. on Apuupuu Road. EMS said it administered advanced life support to the man, who was in serious condition.
No further details were available.
