2 people in serious condition in separate incidents on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 pm
Two people are in serious condition following separate incidents on Oahu this afternoon.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report, a woman described as in her 50s suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Ward Avenue and Lunalilo Street around 2:26 p.m. today.

EMS said they administered advanced life support to the woman, who suffered multiple injuries after she was hit by a vehicle.

Separately, a 33-year-old man in Waianae, suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The incident occured about 2:04 p.m. on Apuupuu Road. EMS said it administered advanced life support to the man, who was in serious condition.

No further details were available.

