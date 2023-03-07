comscore 3 men in serious condition following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 men in serious condition following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Three men are in serious condition after an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach this evening.

The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. on North Road in Ewa Beach, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported today. The three men, ages 56, 29 and 22, all suffered apparent gunshot wounds and required advanced life support.

The patients were transported to a trauma hospital, all in serious condition.

