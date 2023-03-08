This easy chicken dish has zest and flavor

Dried mint and ground turmeric flavor this easy chicken whose light spices recall Morocco. A single orange does double duty here, its zest and juice infusing the marinade. Reach for chicken thighs or breasts, whichever you prefer, as long as they’re boneless and skinless — just be sure to sear over high heat with a close eye so that the meat stays tender. Or do as some readers have and fire it up over the grill.

Skillet Chicken with Turmeric and Orange

Ingredients:

• 1/2 medium onion, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

• 5 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 teaspoons dried mint

• 3 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon grated orange zest (from about 2 large oranges), plus 1/4 cup orange juice

• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

Directions:

Marinate the chicken: Place the onion, 2 tablespoons olive oil, honey, dried mint, garlic, orange zest, orange juice, turmeric, salt and black pepper in a large bowl and stir to combine. Add the chicken and turn to coat with the marinade. Cover and leave in the fridge until ready to cook or for up to 12 hours.

When ready to cook, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large (12-inch) skillet or frying pan over medium-high and wait for the pan to become very hot. (This ensures a nice sear.)

Add the chicken and the marinade to the pan, and cook until chicken is browned underneath and easily releases from the pan, 5-8 minutes. Stir the onions every now and then so that they cook evenly.

If the pan looks dry, add a couple of tablespoons of water to the pan to prevent the juices from drying out. Flip the chicken and cook on the other side until the chicken is cooked through, another 5-8 minutes. Serve immediately.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.