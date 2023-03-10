Hawaii opens series with win over UConn

Jacob Igawa went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Ben Zeigler-Namoa went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead UH’s 13-hit effort in an 8-4 win over UConn to open a four-game series tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

Freshman Matthew Miura, making his third career start and second in the outfield, doubled and scored three runs as the bottom three in the order did its part for UH (7-4) with five hits and five runs scored.

UConn starter Ian Cooke, a draft-eligible sophomore who the Huskies coaching staff believes is a possible top-five round pick, was shelled for six runs on 10 hits in a season-low 3 1/3 innings to take the loss for the Huskies (6-4), who swept Florida Atlantic last weekend.

Hawaii starter Harry Gustin pitched himself in and out of trouble in a roller-coaster 3 1/3 innings. The sophomore left-hander gave up three hits and walked four but struck out six to help strand a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings.

Alex Giroux settled the game down in relief of Gustin and struck out six with two hits allowed in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Connor Harrison worked the final two innings to earn the save. Hawaii’s three pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with lefty Randy Abshier (0-1, 3.27 ERA) expected to start for the ‘Bows.