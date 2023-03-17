14 people displaced in Ewa Beach fire

Fourteen people were displaced in a fire at a single-family home in Ewa Beach this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD said that it received a call about the fire at around 5 p.m. at 91-1180 Hanaloa St. and arrived a few minutes later to find the home on fire at one side.

Firefighters confirmed that the home had been evacuated and was able to extinguish the fire at 5:30 p.m.

Three adults and 11 children were displaced because the fire, HFD said, and the American Red Cross was called to assist them.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated.