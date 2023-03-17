Firefighters extinguish building fire in Kailua

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a building in Kailua this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD said that at 3:30 p.m. it responded to the fire at 905 Kapaa Quarry Road. Firefighters arrived and fought the fire. They were able to extinguish it at 5:45 p.m.

One man was treated by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and transported to an area hospital in stable condition. HFD said a firefighter had been treated, transported and later discharged.

Three other men were attended to by EMS, but they refused medical treatment.