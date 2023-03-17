Two fishermen rescued off Big Island after boat loses power

Hawaii island firefighters rescued two fishermen after their boat lost engine power and drifted “dangerously close” to the reef in South Kohala Thursday, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a call of two fishermen in distress at Waiakuhi after their 17-foot boat lost engine power sometime before 7:10 p.m. The boat was drifting dangerously close to the shallow reef, the fire department said.

Crews located the boat about 100 yards from the shoreline near Four Seasons Hualalai and safely towed it to a nearby mooring.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said there was no damage to the boat or reef.