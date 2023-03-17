Editorial | Letters Letter: Increase penalties for hit-and-run drivers Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Pedestrian safety is not a new issue. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Pedestrian safety is not a new issue. Once again, drivers in denial write letters to the editor instructing pedestrians on how to cross the street (“Pedestrians should follow basic safety rules,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 14). Once again, the Legislature proposes committees to study the issue (“Courts ‘fail’ traffic victims,” Star-Advertiser, March 14). Yet the dead pedestrians noted in the story — Sara Yara, Zachary Manago and Kaulana Werner — were all killed by hit-and-run drivers. How about this for hit-and-run convictions: permanent license revocation, vehicle confiscation and mandatory jail time? Failure to stop and give aid is a barbaric example of social irresponsibility. Let’s punish it harshly and appropriately. Thomas S. Dye Chinatown EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Should limu kala be state seaweed?