Letter: Increase penalties for hit-and-run drivers

Pedestrian safety is not a new issue.

Once again, drivers in denial write letters to the editor instructing pedestrians on how to cross the street (“Pedestrians should follow basic safety rules,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 14). Once again, the Legislature proposes committees to study the issue (“Courts ‘fail’ traffic victims,” Star-Advertiser, March 14). Yet the dead pedestrians noted in the story — Sara Yara, Zachary Manago and Kaulana Werner — were all killed by hit-and-run drivers.

How about this for hit-and-run convictions: permanent license revocation, vehicle confiscation and mandatory jail time?

Failure to stop and give aid is a barbaric example of social irresponsibility. Let’s punish it harshly and appropriately.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

