Rainbows split doubleheader at Cal Poly, win series

Hawaii and Cal Poly split a doubleheader today at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

After winning on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors rolled to a 7-2 victory in the first game of the doubleheader to clinch the three-game series. Ben Zeigler-Namoa hit his second homer of the season.

But the Mustangs scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the second game 10-3. In that inning, the Mustangs scored two runs on a fielder’s choice error and another two on an infield single. UH coach Rich Hill made three pitching changes in that inning, including summoning Tai Atkins with a 3-2 count on Taison Corio with two Mustangs on base. Atkins did not retire any of the six batters he faced.

The Mustangs scored 13 runs in their previous seven games.

The teams were scheduled to play single games this weekend. Because heavy rain is forecast for Sunday, it was decided to move that game to today as part of a makeshift doubleheader.

The ’Bows, who are 9-8 overall and 2-1 in the Big West, play host to Tulane in an interconference series next weekend. The Mustangs are 4-13 and 1-2.