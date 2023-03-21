Shark warning signs at Big Island bay removed after Sunday encounter

State officials said shark warning signs at Anaehoomalu Bay on Hawaii island have come down after a man from Utah was reportedly bitten by a shark over the weekend.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said early Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old Utah man was swimming about 200 yards offshore in the bay when a shark bit his left hand.

While trying to fight off the shark, the man felt another bite behind his left knee, DLNR said.

The man was able to make it to a catamaran in the bay, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department, where crew helped control bleeding to his upper and lower extremities.

Firefighters met the man on shore and transported him to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

DLNR said under established protocols, the state agency does not release victims’ names, extent of injuries, or medical condition.

No description of the type of shark or its size were given.

Following the incident, some “Shark Sighted” signs were posted at the beach, which remained closed for the remainder of Sunday.

On Monday, no sharks were spotted during an HFD helicopter flyover, and the signs were removed.