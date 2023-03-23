Hawaii Attorney General warns of fake FBI phone scam

The State Attorney General’s office is warning Hawaii residents of an ongoing scam involving people posing as FBI agents and spoofing one of their phone numbers.

Scammers tell potential victims that they owe unpaid fines and are going to be arrested unless they immediately make a payment in Bitcoin, another cryptocurrency, or other means.

The phone number that shows up on caller ID — 808-586-1282 — is a Department of Attorney General number, lending fraudulent authenticity to the scam.

“Law enforcement agencies, including the Department of the Attorney General and the FBI, will never — and I repeat, never — call Hawaii residents on the phone demanding them to transmit money, whether in the form of cryptocurrency, an anonymous payment card, a wire transfer, or any other means, in order to avoid imminent arrest,” said Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez in a news release. “These people are criminal scammers. Immediately hang up the phone, do not call them back, and under no circumstances reveal personal information or send them money.”

The Attorney General’s office said “spoofing” — making false information appear on a phone’s caller ID — usually occurs with a fake local number or a local government law enforcement agency. The scammers then use “scam scripts” to try to steal money or valuable personal information.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of this scam, contact the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division at 808-586-1240.