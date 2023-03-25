Hawaii overpowers Cal State Northridge in men’s volleyball sweep

Efficient offense early and dominant defense late powered the second-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team to a second consecutive sweep of No. 14 Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-2, 3-1 Big West) hit .500 through two sets and put down 10 blocks in the third set alone to close out the 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 win over the host Matadors (12-9, 1-3).

UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put away a match-high 13 kills with one error in 23 attacks for a .522 hitting performance and was in on five blocks. Outside hitter Chaz Galloway added seven kills, seven digs, two solo blocks and an ace on match point.

Outside hitter Spyros Chakas added six kills and a season-high four aces and middle blocker Guilherme Voss finished with six kills and six blocks, one solo.

Setter Jakob Thelle distributed 27 assists with two kills and six digs.

The Warriors’ block helped to limit CSUN opposite Kyle Hobus to eight kills against 11 errors in 31 attacks. Outside hitter Griffin Walters posted eight kills.

UH trailed for just two points in the match, a 1-0 in the first and second sets.

Chakas’ first ace of the match capped a 6-1 UH run early in the first set and his second finished off the opening set.

The Warriors led 9-8 in the second set before going on a 7-1 run, with Mouchlias contributing three kills to the surge. UH finished the set with 15 kills and no errors in 21 attempts to hit .714.

The Warriors opened the third set with a 5-0 run highlighted by three consecutive blocks, with Mouchlias in on all three. Voss was in on back-to-back blocks that stretched UH’s lead to 9-2. CSUN would get no closer than four and UH closed the match with a 6-1 run with Galloway delivering the Warriors’ sixth ace.

The Warriors will return home, then head back to Southern California next week for a series at UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday.