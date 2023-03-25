Randy Abshier, Kyson Donahue lead ‘Bows past Tulane

Left-hander Randy Abshier pitched a one-hitter over six innings and third baseman Kyson Donahue smacked a grand slam to power the Hawaii baseball team to tonight’s 7-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 3,061 saw Abshier nearly match left-handed teammate Harry Gustin, who allowed one hit over seven innings in Friday night’s opener of the three-game series. Abshier did not relinquish a hit until shortstop Gavin Schulz’s one-out single to center in the sixth inning.

In a season-high six innings, Abshier struck out eight, also his best as a ’Bow. The Arizona transfer threw strikes on 62 of 90 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 12 of the first 18 batters he faced. In his past two starts, Abshier has a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 9.82 strikeouts per nine innings.

Donahue provided the big hit for the second night in a row. On Friday, his two-run double accounted for two-thirds of the ’Bows’ runs. On Saturday, he pulled a towering drive over the fence in right field for his first career grand slam. Donahue, a Punahou graduate, transferred from Arizona in August 2021.