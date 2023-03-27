HFD rescues driver from overturned vehicle on H-1 freeway

Honolulu firefighters today extricated a driver from an overturned vehicle on the H-1 freeway in Kaimuki.
The man in his 60s was listed in stable condition, with minor injuries, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 1 p.m. today for a motor vehicle crash on the freeway. Four units with about 14 personnel responded, arriving on the scene six minutes later.
Firefighters stabilized the vehicle until a battery-powered hydraulic rescue tool arrived to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
Medical care was transferred to the Emergency Services Department at 1:38 p.m. A cause for the crash was not immediately given.
The crash temporarily closed two lanes of the westbound H-1 freeway near Kaimuki this afternoon.
