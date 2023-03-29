This gooey pie boasts an indulgent filling

If you’ve never had a Kentucky Derby pie, imagine something closer to a gooey, under-baked chocolate chip cookie than to the standard Thanksgiving pecan pie. The ultrarich filling actually tastes better with a store-bought frozen pie crust, which is lighter than a homemade one made with butter.

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Recipe by Ina Garten

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar, lightly packed

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1/4 pound (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

• 2 extra-large eggs

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 2 1/2 tablespoons good bourbon (such as Maker’s Mark)

• 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips (such as Nestle’s)

• 1 cup whole pecans, large-diced

• 1 (9-inch) store-bought frozen pie crust (such as Wholly Wholesome); see Tip

• Good vanilla ice cream (such as Häagen-Dazs), for serving

Directions:

Place an oven rack in the center of the oven. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour and salt. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the butter, eggs, vanilla and bourbon. Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and pecans.

Place the pie crust on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and press a floured fork into the crimped edges to make the pie look more homemade. Pour the filling into the pie crust, and smooth the top.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes on the prepared rack until the filling is evenly golden brown on top and as firm in the middle as it is at the edges.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Serve in wedges with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Total time: 1 hour, plus cooling time, serves 6-8.

Tip:

Defrost frozen pie crust overnight in the fridge.