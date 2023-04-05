Pedestrian, 49, dies after she is struck by SUV on Maui

A 49-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Kahului late Tuesday, the Maui Police Department said.

This is the second pedestrian death on Maui roads in two days.

The collision occurred on Puunene Avenue near Hololea Street at about 11:30 p.m.

A police preliminary investigation revealed a woman was walking in the middle of the roadway on Puunene Avenue when a blue 2021 Ford Bronco traveling northbound on the roadway struck the pedestrian.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Ford driver, a 49-year-old Kahului man, was not injured.

Traffic investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision.

This is the third traffic-related fatality that occurred in Maui County this year compared to eight at the same time last year.

This is also the second pedestrian death on the island in two days.

A 42-year-old woman died in Lahaina after she was struck by a 2005 Toyota Tacoma Monday night.

The collision occurred on Honoapiilani Highway at about 7:40 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the highway outside of a marked crosswalk when the truck heading southeast on the roadway struck her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision.