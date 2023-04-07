Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The state Department of Health has approved six of 129 repairs completed at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Of the completed repairs, 56 have gotten the sign-off from a third-party reviewer. A story on Page A1 Thursday contained inaccurate figures.
>> The state Supreme Court issued a 24-page opinion in the legal dispute between the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Office of the Auditor. The number of pages in the ruling was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Thursday.
