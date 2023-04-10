Merrie Monarch Festival travelers reminded of ohia quarantine

As the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo gets underway this week, officials are reminding travelers that ohia lehua cannot be transported from Hawaii island.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is reminding the public that quarantine restrictions are still in place for the iconic species of evergreen — including its cherished blooms and leaves often featured in lei and adornments — to help prevent the spread of rapid ohia death, a fungal disease.

A travel alert has been issued.

The quarantine restricts the movement of all ohia plants and plant parts, including flowers, leaves, seeds, stems, twigs, cuttings, untreated wood, logs, mulch, greenwaste and frass (sawdust from boring insects) and any soil from Hawaii island.

It is estimated that at least 1 million ohia trees have been killed by rapid ohia death on Hawaii island alone, the department said. The disease has also been detected on Kauai, Oahu, and Maui.

“We are glad that the Merrie Monarch Festival is back in full force and everyone can enjoy the week of festivities,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture in a news release. “However, it is important that travelers not take any part of the ohia off the island to prevent further spread of rapid ohia death.”

Inspectors will be stationed at the Hilo and Kona airports to collect any ohia material, which will be respectfully returned to the native forests on Hawaii island, she said.

In August 2015, the Hawaii Board of Agriculture issued an emergency quarantine to stop the spread of the fungus from Hawaii island to other islands, which became permanent in 2016.

Any person who violates the quarantine rule may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined from $100 to f $10,000 for the first offense.

For more information, contact HDOA’s Plant Quarantine offices at the following:

>> Hilo – 808-961-9393

>> Kona – 808-326-1077

>> Maui – 808-872-3848

>> Honolulu – 808-837-8413

>> Kauai – 808-241-7135