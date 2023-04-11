comscore Breakfast dish is bliss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Breakfast dish is bliss

  • By New York Times
  • April 11, 2023
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

This large, fluffy pancake is excellent for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dessert any time of year. And it comes together in about five blessed minutes. Just dump all of the ingredients into a blender, give it a good whirl, pour it into a heated skillet sizzling with butter, and pop it into the oven. Twenty-five minutes later? Bliss. It’s wonderful simply with sugar, syrup or preserves, but you also can serve it with fresh berries and whipped cream, apple slices cooked in butter and sugar or banana slices lightly cooked then dusted with brown sugar.

Dutch Baby

Ingredients:

• 3 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup whole milk, at room temperature

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• Pinch of nutmeg

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Syrup, preserves, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine eggs, flour, milk, sugar and nutmeg in a blender jar and blend until very smooth. Batter may also be mixed by hand.

Place butter in a heavy 10-inch skillet and place in the oven. As soon as the butter has melted (watch it so it does not burn) add the batter to the pan, return pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the pancake is puffed and golden. Lower oven temperature to 300 degrees and bake 5 minutes longer.

Remove pancake from oven, cut into wedges and serve at once topped with syrup, preserves, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 3-4.

Looking Back

