Sentencing for former Hawaii union officer rescheduled

The sentencing for the 64-year-old former secretary-treasurer of the Hawaii Longshore Division who was found guilty last year of falsifying payment records and embezzlement that cost union members $95,000 was rescheduled for May 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Charles Kimo Brown should spend the next 30 months in federal prison and pay $150,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was found guilty Nov. 1 in a nonjury trial of two counts of falsification of financial records of a labor union and two counts of embezzlement of labor union funds.

Brown is asking U.S. District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi to sentence him to probation and fine him $10,000.

Kobayashi’s court found and concluded that in 2014 on April 11 and 18, Brown turned in wage vouchers to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 241, Hawaii Longshore Workers Division, that “contained false entries” made willfully by Brown and that he “knowingly embezzled or converted the Longshore Division’s funds” of its money, according to federal court records.