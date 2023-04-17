Motorcycle crash in Ewa Beach leaves 2 men seriously injured

Two men were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach late Sunday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said.
EMS personnel responded to the motorcycle crash on the 91-1600 block of Fort Weaver Road near a 7-Eleven store shortly after 11:05 p.m.
Paramedics administered advanced life-saving procedures to two men in their early 50s., EMS said.
Both were taken in serious condition to a hospital.
On Saturday, two of three fatal vehicle crashes on Oahu involved motorcyclists who police said were speeding.
