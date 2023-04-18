These burritos have a vegetarian twist

Roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and poblano chiles become a comforting vegetarian burrito filling in just 30 minutes. The meaty mushrooms and hearty potatoes give it substance, while roasted poblanos impart subtle smoky notes and mild heat. (Green bell peppers are a good nonspicy alternative.) The mashed avocado and sour cream lend creamy richness, while shredded lettuce and pico de gallo bring welcome crunch and freshness. Although not necessary, leftover rice is a nice addition to the burritos for an even more substantial meal.

Roasted Vegetable Burritos

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces white, cremini or stuffing mushrooms, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

• 3 large poblano chiles (12 ounces), seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 medium sweet potato (8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack (4 ounces)

• 1 Haas avocado, mashed with a fork

• 4 (9to 10-inch) flour tortillas

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1 packed cup shredded butter or bibb lettuce

• 1/2 cup pico de gallo or salsa, store-bought or homemade

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, combine mushrooms, poblano chiles, sweet potato, garlic, oregano, smoked paprika and oil, and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Roast, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are golden and tender, about 15 minutes. Push the vegetables into a 12-by-6-inch rectangle and sprinkle with the cheese; roast just until cheese melts, about 2 minutes longer.

Spread one-quarter of the mashed avocado in the center of each tortilla. Top each with 2 tablespoons of the sour cream, 1/4 cup lettuce and 2 tablespoons pico de gallo, then evenly divide the cheesy roasted vegetables on top. Fold the short sides of the tortilla in over the filling; fold the bottom of the tortilla up and over the filling and tightly roll. Serve warm.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.