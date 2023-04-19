Tofu and dumplings star in this sour soup

This recipe keeps the tofu and mushrooms traditional of hot and sour soup, but adds frozen dumplings to the mix for heft. This mellow, velvety soup is ready in just 15 minutes and can be adjusted simply: If you prefer a little more punch, add a bit more soy sauce, ginger and vinegar to taste.

Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons safflower or canola oil

• 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced (about 3 cups)

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

• Salt and pepper

• 8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 6 ounces firm tofu, cut into matchsticks (1 cup)

• 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 ounces drained canned, sliced bamboo shoots, cut into matchsticks (1/3 cup)

• 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper, plus more to taste (optional)

• 12 frozen pork gyoza or potsticker dumplings (about 8 ounces)

• 1/4 cup cornstarch

• 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• Thinly sliced scallions and fresh chiles (such as red Fresno or jalapeño), for garnish

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium. Add mushrooms and ginger, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, tofu, soy sauce, bamboo shoots and white pepper, if using, and bring to a boil over high. Add dumplings and simmer over medium heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch with 1/4 cup water to form a slurry. Add slurry and vinegar to saucepan and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and more white pepper, if desired.

Divide soup among bowls and garnish with scallions and chiles. Serve hot.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.