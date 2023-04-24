Health officials confirm 2nd measles case on Oahu this month

State officials today confirmed a second case of measles in an Oahu resident who was exposed to a previously confirmed case reported earlier this month.

The first case, which the Hawaii Department of Health reported on April 10, was confirmed in an unvaccinated Oahu resident upon his return from international travel.

Health Department officials said it has identified, and is reaching out, to people who may have been exposed to this second case. They reminded the public that measles is highly contagious and can easily spread to unprotected individuals.

A medical advisory issued today asks health care providers to identify, isolate, and report suspected measles cases.

“Measles is a vaccine preventable illness,” health officials in a news release. “Healthcare providers and the public are urged to check their vaccination status to ensure they are up to date. Staying up to date on routine vaccines, including the measles vaccine (usually first given at the one-year well-child visit as the MMR combination vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella), protects our keiki and the larger community from outbreaks of measles.”

Measles is caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms usually start with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash of tiny red spots. Infected people can spread measles from four days before through four days after a rash appears.

The last major measles outbreak in the state was in 2014, with 15 cases detected.

“Healthcare providers and the public are encouraged to be more aware and vigilant for a possible measles infection due to recent cases in our community,” said Immunization Program Branch Chief Ronald Balajadia in a statement. “We are seeing increases in measles outbreaks globally, including recent cases reported in American Samoa.”

These two recent cases in Hawaii, however, are not related to cases in American Samoa.