Hawaii reports 858 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 858 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 386,632.

Six more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,884.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 114 a day, down from 133 a day reported on April 19. The state’s average positivity rate was at 7.9%, the same as reported on April 19.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (April 15 to 21) than the week-over-week infection count (April 18 to 24) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include results from home test kits.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 8.1, down from 9.4 the previous week.

By island, there were 608 new cases reported on Oahu, 148 on Hawaii island, 45 on Kauai, 39 on Maui, two on Lanai, and seven on Molokai. Nine infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

Omicron XBB.1.16, also known as “Arcturus,” has been detected in wastewater samples from Hawaii and Kauai counties, according to the latest DOH wastewater report.

In the U.S., XBB.1.16 makes up an estimated 9.6% of new COVID cases, while XBB.1.5 is still the dominant lineage, at 73.6%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DOH recommends all eligible individuals get the bivalent booster if they have not received one yet, and now a second bivalent booster for those at higher risk due to age or compromised immune systems.

The CDC has signed off on a second bivalent booster for seniors ages 65 and older, and additional boosters for the immunocompromised.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated with the original, monovalent COVID vaccines, which the CDC no longer recommends for use in the U.S., can now get the updated bivalent one.

To date, about 27.6% of the state’s eligible population, has received the updated bivalent booster, according to Health Department data.