Coast Guard suspends search for cruise ship passenger off Hawaii

The Coast Guard has suspended its search today for a missing cruise ship passenger from Australia about 500 miles off Hawaii island.

In a statement, search and rescue mission coordinator Kevin Cooper of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu said, “After reviewing all relevant information of the case and discussing with our Australian consulate counterparts as well as with the next of kin, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend the active search for the passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas.”

The Coast Guard received a report from the cruise ship of a man overboard approximately 500 miles south of Kailua-Kona just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene and searched for the missing passenger for two hours before resuming course for Hawaii island.

The Coast Guard launched its HC-130 Hercules plane Wednesday morning and scoured the area for six hours to no avail.