Woman, 51, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Halawa area

A 51-year-old woman is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Halawa area this evening.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to 99-1006 Puumakani St. at around 6:45 p.m. and said the woman may have suffered multiple stab wounds.
EMS provided advanced life support for the woman and transported her to a trauma hospital.
