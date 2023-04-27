comscore Woman, 51, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Halawa area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 51, in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Halawa area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
A 51-year-old woman is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Halawa area this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to 99-1006 Puumakani St. at around 6:45 p.m. and said the woman may have suffered multiple stab wounds.

EMS provided advanced life support for the woman and transported her to a trauma hospital.

