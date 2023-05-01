All 10 red-light cameras on Oahu have been activated

All 10 red-light safety cameras that are part of the state’s two-year pilot program on Oahu are now activated, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

On Friday, the red-light safety camera at South King Street and Ward Avenue began issuing warnings and will do so for 30 days before transitioning to citations, which will mark the start of the two-year period.

DOT reminds Oahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the sites.

A vehicle is considered in violation of state law if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a steady red traffic signal, according to officials.

The penalty for a first-time, red-light running violation is typically $97 on Oahu, but can range up to $200.

The pilot’s purpose is to determine if automated enforcement of red-light running can reduce crashes and injuries. DOT said that based on available data from 2015 to 2020, red-light running or disregard of traffic signals resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide.

The first red-light safety camera was installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, which began issuing citations Nov. 20. The camera at S. King St./Ward was the last to be activated.

To date, more than 2,300 citations have been issued.

DOT provided the following status of the 10 sites:

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, live for citations as of Nov. 20

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Liliha Street, live for citations as of Dec. 12

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Nuuanu Avenue, live for citations as of Jan. 6

>> Pali Highway/Vineyard Boulevard, live for citations as of Jan. 26

>> Pali Highway/School Street, live for citations as of Jan. 28

>> Likelike Highway/School Street, live for citations as of April 10

>> S. King St./Ward Ave., live for warnings as of April 28

>> Kapiolani Boulevard/Kamakee Street, live for warnings as of March 22

>> S. Beretania/Piikoi streets, live for warnings as of March 29

>> McCully/Algaroba streets, live for warnings as of April 14