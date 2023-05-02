comscore Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • INVISION / AP / 2022 Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2.

    INVISION / AP / 2022

    Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2.

LOS ANGELES >> Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up