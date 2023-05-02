A satisfying stew with an aromatic broth

Plush baby potatoes braised in an aromatic gochujang broth form the heart of this satisfying, vegetable-packed stew. The spice-timid can lower the amount of gochujang, the Korean red-pepper paste, and heat seekers should feel free to add more to taste at the end. Canned white beans and dark-green Tuscan kale (also called lacinato or dinosaur kale), stewed with soy sauce and honey, create a deeply savory flavor that is reminiscent of South Korean gochujang jjigae, a camping favorite starring pantry staples, and dakdori tang, a gochujang-based chicken and potato stew.

Gochujang Potato Stew

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil

• 1 large red onion, coarsely chopped

• Salt and black pepper

• 5 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

• 3 tablespoons gochujang, plus more to taste

• 3 cups vegetable broth

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon honey or dark brown sugar

• 1 pound baby gold or fingerling potatoes, large ones halved

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini or butter beans, rinsed

• 1 large bunch Tuscan kale, stems and leaves chopped (6 packed cups)

• Cooked white rice, for serving

• Sour cream and chopped flat-leaf parsley (both optional), for serving

Directions:

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high. Melt the butter and add the onion. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and gochujang, and stir until heated through and fragrant, just a few seconds.

Stir in the vegetable broth, soy sauce, honey, potatoes and beans. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over high, then reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle boil. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, then add the kale. (It will seem like a lot at first but will wilt down considerably.) Tamping down the kale, continue gently boiling the covered stew, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender and the broth is thickened to your liking, 10 to 20 minutes. Taste the broth and add more salt, pepper and gochujang as desired.

Serve the stew alongside white rice and, for coolness against the heat, top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of parsley, if using.

Total time: 1 hour, serves 4.