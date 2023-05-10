‘Forever chemicals’ found at Kaamilo Wells station

So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in the Kaamilo Wells Pumping Station, although at rates lower than federal standards, the state Department of Health reported today.

The health department detected the chemicals, also known as PFAS, in the pumping station water samples for the first time. PFAS at the Kaamilo wells were confirmed in laboratory reports dated April 7, April 14 and April 20.

The pumping station is part of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system and serves the central part of Oahu. BWS notified the state health department of the water sample results on April 26.

All detected levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed “maximum contaminant levels,” the DOH said, and a significant health risk is not expected for the chemicals that were detected.

According to the EPA, PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used since the 1940s in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, furniture fabric, paper packaging for food and cookware meant to be waterproof, stain-resistant or nonstick.

They are also a component of firefighting foam and have other industrial uses.

PFAS were recently detected in wells in Kunia Village, and the community there has been relying on water bottles for months.

About 1,300 gallons of firefighting foam, called aqueous film-forming foam, that contains PFAS spilled from a pipe at Red Hill in November.