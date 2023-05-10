UH to reveal Lassner’s pick for athletic director on Friday

The pick is in.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner will announce his choice for the next UH athletic director on Friday morning.

The Board of Regents will vote during the May 18 meeting whether to approve Lassner’s recommendation. In compliance with the state’s sunshine law, the regents are not permitted to discuss the matter until the public meeting.

An eight-member search/advisory committee sent their list of finalists to Lassner.

In the past, the UH-Manoa chancellor made the recommendation to the UH president. But Lassner now serves as both chancellor and president, and his choice must be finalized by the regents.

David Matlin, who has served as athletic director for eight years, announced his retirement from the position in January. His last day as AD is June 2.

--

