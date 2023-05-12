Police investigation closes Dillingham Airfield, nearby highway

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia is closed until further notice due to an active police investigation in the area, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
A portion of Farrington Highway is closed in both directions on Oahu’s North Shore due to a police investigation today.
The city issued an alert of the road closure near the Hawaii Polo Club in the 68-400 block of Farrington Highway just before 10:50 a.m.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
