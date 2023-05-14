Hawaii island man, 30, charged with drug, gun offenses

A 30-year-old Hawaii island man was arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after passing motorists allegedly saw him carrying a rifle, walking along Highway 19 in the Kaawalii Gulch in Ookala May 6.

Chace Kakela Gambill with an array of firearms and drug offenses charged May 8 with a place to keep firearm, place to keep ammunition, two-counts ownership or possession of prohibited weapon, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $71,000.

Gambill was arrested and charged after he was seen at about 5 p.m. May 6 by motorists who allege he was walking on the highway with a rifle. Responding officers found Gambill, who matched the description provided by 911 callers. When officers met up with Gambill, he did not have the rifle but officers canvassing the area found a shotgun hidden behind a guardrail close to Gambill.

When he was arrested, officers allegedly found Gambill shotgun ammunition and a glass pipe with a crystal-like residue.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives later served a search warrant on Gambill’s fanny pack that he had when he was arrested. Officers allegedly found additional ammunition and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.