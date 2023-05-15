Man, 31, arrested after attack on kupuna’s car in Nanakuli

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kicked the hood and windshield of a car driven by an 82-year-old woman in Nanakuli.

Police said a Toyota Corolla operated by the woman was traveling on Farrington Highway fronting Nanakuli Beach Park when she stopped to avoid hitting a man standing in the middle of the road just after 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

The man then jumped on her car and kicked the windshield and hood, damaging the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man fled the scene. Patrol officers located him nearby shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage and disorderly conduct.

He remains in custody as of this morning.