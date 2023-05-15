comscore Man, 31, arrested after attack on kupuna’s car in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 31, arrested after attack on kupuna’s car in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kicked the hood and windshield of a car driven by an 82-year-old woman in Nanakuli.

Police said a Toyota Corolla operated by the woman was traveling on Farrington Highway fronting Nanakuli Beach Park when she stopped to avoid hitting a man standing in the middle of the road just after 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

The man then jumped on her car and kicked the windshield and hood, damaging the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man fled the scene. Patrol officers located him nearby shortly afterward and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage and disorderly conduct.

He remains in custody as of this morning.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 72, dies after found unresponsive in Ko Olina lagoon

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up