Maui Humane Society CEO resigns

The Maui Humane Society has accepted the resignation of its CEO, Stephen MacKinnon, effective today.

MacKinnon, after three-and-a-half years of service, said that “the staff, volunteers and foster families are amazing and serve as the backbone to serving the community and the animals in our care” and that he has been “proud to have been a part of them.”

“We thank Steve for his service and wish him well in future endeavors,” said Kanara Woodford, chairperson of the Society’s Board of Dircectors, in a news release.

MHS, the island’s only open admission shelter, did not give a reason for the resignation.

The board has appointed Jenny Miller, director of development, to serve as interim CEO while a search for a new CEO is conducted. Miller said normal operations would continue uninterrupted during the search.

The resignation comes at a time when shelters in Hawaii and nationwide are challenged with an influx of animals and overcapacity.

Even with the “Empty the Shelters” event, offering waived and reduced adoption fees which started May 1 and concludes today, the society said its dog kennels are still over capacity. The shelter has more than 100 dogs, and continues to seek dog fosters to provide a temporary home for them.