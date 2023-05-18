comscore Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones fever sweep Cannes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones fever sweep Cannes

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:14 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO COURTESY AP

  • DANIEL COLE / AP Producer Kathleen Kennedy, from left, Ethann Isidore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Mads Mikkelsen, and Boyd Holbrook pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18.

    DANIEL COLE / AP

    Producer Kathleen Kennedy, from left, Ethann Isidore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Mads Mikkelsen, and Boyd Holbrook pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18.

Indiana Jones fever — and fervent love for its star, Harrison Ford — have swept through the Cannes Film Festival.

Ford and his last film as the whip-cracking explorer held the spotlight Wednesday with a premiere that provided equal parts glamour and emotion. Ford walked the red carpet before the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” with wife Calista Flockhart before entering a packed theater with adoring fans.

An honorary Palme d’Or awaited Ford, who was clearly emotional after a clip reel of his career highlights was played.

“I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” he told the crowd.

It was a noticeable shift from the festival’s early days, which were dominated by attention on Johnny Depp and his comeback.

Actor Tom Mercier did a handstand at a photo event for the film “Le Regne animal,” surprising co-star Billie Blain and losing his phone from his back pocket while upside down.

Hinata Hiiragi and Soya Kurokawa, child actors in the Hirokazu Kore-eda film “Monster,” beamed as they attended a similar photo call for their film.

The festival runs through May 27.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Salman Rushdie makes first in-person appearance since stabbing

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up