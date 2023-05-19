Flash flood warning posted for Big Island

UPDATE: 8:20 a.m.

The flood advisory for the island of Kauai has been canceled.

Recent weather radar shows that the heavy rain over Kauai has diminished, weather officials said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Humid and wet conditions with light Kona winds are set to continue into the weekend as a flood advisory is in effect for the island of Kauai and a flash flood warning is in effect for Hawaii island.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island is posted through 9:30 a.m. and replaces an earlier flood advisory.

Weather radar at 6:48 a.m. showed heavy rain over the Kohala and Kona districts, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at up to 3 inches per hour with the heaviest precipitation near Puako and Waikoloa Village. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaau, Puuanahulu, Puako, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kawaihae, Pohakuloa Training Area, Honalo, Kamuela, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kohala Ranch, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Waimanu Valley, Waipio Valley, Honaunau and Pololu Valley.

On the island of Kauai, a flood advisory is in effect through 8:15 a.m.

Radar at 5:12 a.m. showed heavy showers moving from south to north through Kauai with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Forecasters say drier conditions and tradewinds could return late Saturday through early next week.